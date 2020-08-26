Middlebury College sets up campus quarantine

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Middlebury College is now closed to visitors as they have set up a campus wide quarantine for students.

According to the school, their campus is closed to the public and nonessential visitors as they start to welcome students back to campus during a phased plan.

Middlebury College campus wide quarantine map (Middlebury College)

We’re told students are tested upon arrival and those with a negative result are released to campus quarantine, followed by a day seven test. Students who test positive will be moved into special isolation housing.

Students have been returning to campus in staggered groups since early August. We’re told two additional groups will arrive Wednesday and then again on Friday.

