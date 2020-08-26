Advertisement

Middlebury College sets up campus quarantine

Middlebury campus is closed to visitors to allow for student quarantine
Middlebury campus is closed to visitors to allow for student quarantine
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Middlebury College is now closed to visitors as they have set up a campus wide quarantine for students.

According to the school, their campus is closed to the public and nonessential visitors as they start to welcome students back to campus during a phased plan.

Middlebury College campus wide quarantine map
Middlebury College campus wide quarantine map

We’re told students are tested upon arrival and those with a negative result are released to campus quarantine, followed by a day seven test. Students who test positive will be moved into special isolation housing.

Students have been returning to campus in staggered groups since early August. We’re told two additional groups will arrive Wednesday and then again on Friday.

Campus Closed to Visitors / Quarantine Reminder for Students and Families Dear Middlebury Community, As students...

Posted by Middlebury College on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

