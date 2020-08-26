Middlebury College sets up campus quarantine
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Middlebury College is now closed to visitors as they have set up a campus wide quarantine for students.
According to the school, their campus is closed to the public and nonessential visitors as they start to welcome students back to campus during a phased plan.
We’re told students are tested upon arrival and those with a negative result are released to campus quarantine, followed by a day seven test. Students who test positive will be moved into special isolation housing.
Students have been returning to campus in staggered groups since early August. We’re told two additional groups will arrive Wednesday and then again on Friday.
Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.