Advertisement

Milwaukee Bucks boycott NBA playoff game over Wis. shooting

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks the ball over Orlando Magic's Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks the ball over Orlando Magic's Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — NBA players made their strongest statement yet against racial injustice Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks didn't take the floor for their playoff game against the Orlando Magic.

The teams were set to begin Game 5 of their series shortly after 4 p.m., with the Bucks needing a win to advance to the second round.

Players had been discussing boycotting games in the bubble after the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. More discussions were expected Wednesday, but even before that the Bucks apparently indicated they would act.

Magic players and referees were on the floor for the game but Milwaukee never took the floor. Eventually, everyone else left and the arena staff soon took the balls, towels and tags that go on player chairs back inside.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Oil industry shuts platforms, rigs, refineries before storm

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Associated Press
More than half of U.S. refining capacity is built along the Gulf Coast, where the storm is heading.

National

Evacuations lifted near California fires, some go home

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The fires, which started as clusters of lightning-sparked blazes last week, slowed down at lower altitudes as a morning marine layer brought cooler temperatures and higher humidity.

National

Lawmakers weigh in on hurricane response

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Kristin Kasper
Southern lawmakers discuss the local and federal response to Hurricane Laura.

Coronavirus

Officials change virus testing advice, bewildering experts

Updated: 16 minutes ago
U.S. health officials have sparked a wave of confusion after posting guidelines that coronavirus testing is not necessary for people who have been in close contact with infected people.

Latest News

News

Mink, the black bear, found dead in New Hampshire

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Wildlife officials say, Mink, the black bear known to roam near Lebanon, New Hampshire, has died.

News

1 motorcyclist killed, 2 injured in Lyndon crash

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police say one motorcyclist was killed and two others were injured in a crash in Lyndon.

National

Lawmakers weigh in on hurricane response

Updated: 39 minutes ago

National

Lawmakers weigh in on hurricane response

Updated: 45 minutes ago

News

Phillips Exeter teacher accused of abuse was trusted by victim’s family

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A prosecutor says a sexual abuse victim’s family thought a former Phillips Exeter Academy teacher was her “guardian angel” before he was charged with sexual assault.

News

Vt. GOP delegates take part in Republican National Convention

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Seventeen Vermonters are playing a big role in national politics this week at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina. But unlike the Democratic National Convention last week, which was all virtual, Vermont Republicans attended their convention both virtually and in person.