Advertisement

More than 100 bison escape, roam free in Nebraska

They may not be rounded up for days
The herd escaped from a feedlot before dawn and were still running loose hours later.
The herd escaped from a feedlot before dawn and were still running loose hours later.(Source Nebraska State Patrol)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHELPS COUNTY, Neb. (Gray News) – More than 100 bison were on the roam in south-central Nebraska Wednesday.

The herd escaped from a feedlot near Overton before dawn, according to officer Gene Samuelson with the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department.

At least two vehicles hit and killed runaway bison, authorities said. The sheriff’s department was urging people to stay out of the area.

Josh Chapin posted a video of a cowboy on horseback trying to wrangle part of the herd as vehicles from the sheriff’s department whizzed by the camera.

Some Buffalo got out this morning. Loomis, NE

Posted by Josh Chapin on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

The sheriff’s department said it could take days to fully round up the herd.

A full-grown bison can weigh up to 2,200 pounds.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

How Vermont Catholic schools prepared for in-person learning

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
While many schools across Vermont are reopening with a hybrid model, most of the state's Catholic schools will go with an all in-person model. Our Olivia Lyons went to one of those schools to see the precautions they've put in place to ensure everyone's safety.

News

COVID outbreak at Northern NY nursing home has community on high alert

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
The COVID-19 numbers in Essex County, New York, continue to rise from the outbreak at the Essex Center nursing home. That has the community on high alert. Our Kelly O'Brien reports on changes being made to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

News

DOJ seeks data about COVID nursing home deaths from NY and 3 other states

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Justice Department sent letters to governors of New York and three other Democratic-led states seeking data on whether they violated federal law by ordering public nursing homes to accept recovering COVID-19 patients from hospitals.

News

Black Lives Matter protesters say they have no plans to leave Battery Park

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Christina Guessferd
Black Lives Matter protesters have been camped out in front of the Burlington Police Department for more than 24-hours, demanding justice for Jacob Blake, the Black man shot in the back by police in Wisconsin last weekend. They’re also calling for action here in Vermont.

Latest News

National Politics

Pence to argue for 4 more years at Republican convention

Updated: 27 minutes ago
The night’s lineup also is expected to include Clarence Henderson, who participated in the 1960 Greensboro, North Carolina, Woolworth lunch counter sit-ins for what Trump’s team said would be a discussion of “peaceful protest.”

National

Computer pioneer Arnold Spielberg, Steven’s dad, dies at 103

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Arnold Spielberg, father of director Steven Spielberg and a pioneering computer engineer, has died.

News

1 motorcyclist killed, 2 injured in Lyndon crash

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police say one motorcyclist was killed and two others were injured in a crash in Lyndon.

News

NTSB: Limo owner evaded safety rules before fatal crash

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Documents released by federal investigators show the owner of the stretched limousine that crashed and killed 20 people took pains to evade safety regulations.

News

Another Vermont inmate in Mississippi tests positive for COVID

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
More COVID-19 test results for Vermont inmates were released on Wednesday.

News

Suffrage anniversary commemorations highlight racial divide

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Carroll
As people in Burlington commemorated the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage, speakers noted that it was mainly white women who benefited.