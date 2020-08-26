NH advisory panel recommends purchase of rapid testing machines

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A legislative advisory board recommends that New Hampshire purchase rapid result coronavirus testing machines for its hospital-based testing sites.

Rep. Mary Jane Wallner, D-Concord, and Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, had proposed acquiring the rapid testing machines for school districts given growing concerns about the ability to test students and teachers as schools reopen.

Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette instead suggested the machines be purchased for the roughly two dozen community testing centers already set up, mostly in hospitals.

Lawmakers advising the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery voted unanimously Wednesday to approve that plan.

