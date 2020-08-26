NH confirms six COVID-19 cases associated with Sturgis rally

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire health officials say at least six New Hampshire residents are among the more than 100 COVID-19 cases associated with the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.

Public health departments in multiple states are trying to measure how much the coronavirus spread during the 10-day rally before participants traveled home to nearly every state.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services is recommending that all New Hampshire residents who traveled to Sturgis get tested.

Meanwhile, New Hampshire’s annual Motorcycle Week ends Sunday in Laconia.

