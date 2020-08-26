Advertisement

NH confirms six COVID-19 cases associated with Sturgis rally

A biker rides down Main Street during the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Sturgis, S.D.
A biker rides down Main Street during the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Sturgis, S.D.(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire health officials say at least six New Hampshire residents are among the more than 100 COVID-19 cases associated with the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.

Public health departments in multiple states are trying to measure how much the coronavirus spread during the 10-day rally before participants traveled home to nearly every state.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services is recommending that all New Hampshire residents who traveled to Sturgis get tested.

Meanwhile, New Hampshire’s annual Motorcycle Week ends Sunday in Laconia.

