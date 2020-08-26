NTSB: Limo owner evaded safety rules before fatal crash

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Documents released by federal investigators show the owner of the stretched limousine that crashed and killed 20 people took pains to evade safety regulations.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s docket on the October 2018 crash in upstate New York includes documentation of falsified registration papers and repeated failed inspections. But it doesn’t cite a probable cause for the crash, which police attributed to catastrophic brake failure.

Nauman Hussain, the operator of Prestige Limousine in Saratoga Springs, faces 20 counts each of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide for the crash. His lawyer had no immediate comment on the NTSB documents.

The federal board is slated to release a final report and determination of cause next month.

Related Stories:

Site of limousine crash a dangerous spot

Victims in deadly limo crash had ties to North Country

Schumer: Progress made for investigators to get limo access

Lawsuit filed against operators of limo in fatal NY crash

NY lawmakers want limo regulations tightened

Family of limo crash victim to sue New York agencies

Cuomo: Limo crash shows need for tougher enforcement rules

3 months after deadly NY crash, NTSB has yet to inspect limo

Safety board argues for access to crashed NY limo

Cuomo drops proposal to ban all modified stretch limos

Limo company operator indicted in NY crash that killed 20

Limo company operator pleads not guilty in fatal crash

Families of NY crash victims demand tougher limo laws

NY Senate passes new limo safety rules following fatal crash

NTSB seeks new seat belt requirements for limos after crash

Kin of NY limo crash victims call for stricter regulations

Repair shop reacts to accusations it falsified repair work in crashed limo

Prosecutor: Repair shop billing not to blame for limo crash

NY lawmakers, governor announce deal on limo safety regulations

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)