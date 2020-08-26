Advertisement

NTSB: Limo owner evaded safety rules before fatal crash

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2020
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Documents released by federal investigators show the owner of the stretched limousine that crashed and killed 20 people took pains to evade safety regulations.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s docket on the October 2018 crash in upstate New York includes documentation of falsified registration papers and repeated failed inspections. But it doesn’t cite a probable cause for the crash, which police attributed to catastrophic brake failure.

Nauman Hussain, the operator of Prestige Limousine in Saratoga Springs, faces 20 counts each of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide for the crash. His lawyer had no immediate comment on the NTSB documents.

The federal board is slated to release a final report and determination of cause next month.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

