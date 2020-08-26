Once-powerful NY lawmaker due to surrender for prison term

NEW YORK (AP) - Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver is about to begin serving time for his corruption conviction.

The 76-year-old is due to report on Wednesday to a federal prison in Otisville, New York, after being sentenced earlier this year to 6 1/2 years behind bars in a corruption case that toppled him from his position as one of the state’s most powerful politicians.

There was no immediate comment from his lawyers about the surrender.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)