Phillips Exeter teacher accused of abuse was trusted by victim’s family

File photo
File photo(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) - A prosecutor says a sexual abuse victim’s family thought a former Phillips Exeter Academy teacher was her “guardian angel” before he was charged with sexual assault.

An affidavit indicates the parents trusted Szczesny “Jerzy” Kaminski with their daughter and even dined with him while visiting campus. A spokeswoman said the private prep school cited Kaminski’s “boundary issues” but he was not fired at the time.

A judge on Tuesday set bail at $50,000 for the 59-year-old Kaminski. The alleged victim was 14 and 15 years old at the time; she’s now 20.

