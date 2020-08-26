Reward raised for information on missing Barre man

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Barre City Police Department is offering up to $5,000 for credible information that would lead detectives to Ralph Jean-Marie, or whoever is responsible for his disappearance.

Jean-Marie, who also goes by “Rizz,” was reported missing by friends on April 15. Police say the 38-year-old Barre resident hasn’t been seen since April 13.

Police told WCAX News in June that Jean-Marie was staying at the Hollow Inn on South Main Street in Barre that night, and had a fight with his significant other. They said he then walked away but left behind his wallet, medications, identification, and glasses. They said it was highly unusual, especially because he has several underlying health conditions.

Now, Barre City Police say they have not been able to confirm that information, and believe Jean-Marie is the victim of foul play. Officers believe one or more people had a hand in it, and that others not directly involved in his disappearance know what happened, but aren’t coming forward.

Since the missing person report was filed, police have done 14 interviews, been on 15 searches, investigated social media comments, and continue to pursue leads Jean-Marie’s disappearance. Potential evidence has also been submitted to the State Crime Lab for analysis.

You can call the Barre City Police Department at 802-476-6613, or VTIPS at 844-848-8477 if you have any information.

