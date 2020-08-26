Advertisement

Should Vt. snowbirds be allowed to avoid state income tax?

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Snowbirds looking to avoid coronavirus hot spots may not be able to avoid Vermont’s income taxes.

Many snowbirds are retirees who winter in Florida, and stay there just long enough to qualify as residents and enjoy that state’s lack of an income tax. They then return to Vermont for the spring and summer months. But with COVID more prevalent in Florida, some may be considering staying in Vermont this winter. Governor Scott was asked if he’d support giving those people a tax break in the name of safety.

“I don’t mind having the conversation, but I am struggling with that one just a bit, because it puts the burden on the rest of folks who have chosen to stay in Vermont, pay taxes in Vermont, live in Vermont and so forth,” said Governor Scott.

The governor said Vermont’s low COVID rate is just one of the benefits of living in Vermont and he suggested those people might consider becoming year-round residents again.

