Suffrage anniversary commemorations highlight racial divide

As people in Burlington commemorated the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage, speakers noted that it was mainly white women who benefited.
By Joe Carroll
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - All over the country on Wednesday, people commemorated the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment in the United States. The law said no one could be denied the right to vote because of gender.

In Burlington, speakers came together in front of City Hall to talk about the past and about the future.

Bishop Shannon MacVean-Brown of the Episcopal Diocese of Vermont noted that this anniversary gave the right for white women to vote. She says it wasn't until the Equal Voting Act of 1965 that race no longer became a barrier.

"But today as we celebrate, we have come together as a diverse group of people, concerned about our future and the concern about everyone's right to vote," MacVean-Brown said.

“There are 7 million more women in the U.S., in this country, than men. We hold the power to change our laws, our leaders, our lives and the world. And although this year marks the first 100th year of suffrage, it doesn’t need to take another 100 years to make those changes a reality,” said Lisa Senecal, the chair of the Vermont Commission on Women.

There were also women running for statewide office who spoke at the event. Many wore sashes and carried signs to honor of the suffragists from 100 years ago.

