Sununu: Lawmaker should resign over domestic abuse charges

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s governor is calling on a Republican state lawmaker to resign after he was charged with choking his pregnant partner.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu called for Rep. Robert Forsythe to step down after the Concord Monitor reported Wednesday that he has been charged with one felony count of second-degree assault and two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence in connection with the June 28 incident.

Forsythe, a vocal Second Amendment rights supporter who was running unopposed in the November election, is out on bail but must wear an electronic monitor.

Reached by phone, Forsythe said he had no plans to resign. He said he didn’t want to comment further.

