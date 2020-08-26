SUNY Plattsburgh suspends students caught violating COVID-19 policies

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Dozens of SUNY Plattsburgh students who violated the school's COVID-19 policies by partying have been suspended.

School President Alex Enyedi announced on Wednesday that suspension letters went to 43 students.

The students were caught partying at Sailor's Beach, a closed park, on Friday night.

City and university police say the students were not social distancing and few wore face coverings.

Enyedi said the students must leave their residence halls and will not be allowed back on campus until further notice. And they may not physically attend classes. The school says a separate campus judicial process will determine the future status of the students.

“Campus and the wider Plattsburgh community’s health and safety is our highest priority,” Enyedi said in a statement. “Actions have consequences, and this demonstrates we mean what we say.”

In its campus restart plan, the college detailed that its Student Code of Conduct would be utilized for anyone who violates campus rules, including college COVID-19 policies and state limitations on gatherings. Violations of the guidelines result in referrals to student conduct to consider suspension or dismissal.

