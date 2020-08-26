Vaping up among young Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A CDC survey finds more than a quarter of Vermont high schoolers used e-cigarettes in 2019.

The results from the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey show 26.4% of Vermont high school students used e-cigs. That’s up from 12% in 2017.

More than 40% of those students reported using them at least 20 days a month and 30% of those reported daily use.

E-cigarettes can deliver as much nicotine or more than a pack of cigarettes.

Our Celine McArthur discussed the results of the survey with Rhonda Williams of the Vermont Department of Health. Watch the video for the full interview.

