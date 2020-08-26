Vt. GOP delegates take part in Republican National Convention

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Seventeen Vermonters are playing a big role in national politics this week at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina. But unlike the Democratic National Convention last week, which was all virtual, Vermont Republicans attended their convention both virtually and in person.

Six of Vermont's 17 delegates traveled to Charlotte to attend the RNC in person. Jay Shepard is the RNC representative for Vermont and gave the opening invocation broadcast to millions.

“It was an entirely different experience because of the way things were set up and all of that. It was still pretty exciting and a wonderful opportunity that someone from Vermont would have a lead kickoff role in the convention,” Shepard said.

In addition to nominating President Trump, the convention gives the GOP the chance to hammer out their party platform, including face-to-face meetings. Some of Vermont's delegation chose not to attend in person because of the pandemic.

“We bowed out because of the travel and the logistics, and we’re probably the oldest of the delegates so we’re probably more susceptible to the virus,” said Chet Greenwood, a delegate from Derby.

The RNC is facing criticism this week for allowing the president and first lady to speak from the White House, violations of the Hatch Act, which prohibits federal employees from participating in political events on the job. Add to that, the coronavirus is still raging across the country as deaths approach 180,000.

But despite this, delegates say the president has handled the pandemic well - and deserves 4 more years.

"They projected 2 million deaths in this country and they criticize the president for his handling of the COVID. We're under 180,000 -- which is way too many -- but it certainly could have been much worse if he didn't act the way that he did," Shepard said.

So far, one of the only speeches to acknowledge the toll from the pandemic and protests over police brutality was been from First Lady Melania Trump.

Shephard says the president’s acceptance speech will seek to strike a similar tone as well as how the pandemic has effected those who don’t have the virus. “The mental toll that all of this is taking on people is as great and in some cases just as bad as the deaths that are occuring,” he said.

The RNC runs through Thursday.

