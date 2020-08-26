BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Brrrrr! What a difference a day makes! Fall weather arrived on the wings of northwest winds!

It’s been a beautiful day today with plenty of sunshine, but we can expect more rain tomorrow.

Thursday, we’ll start off with some sunshine, but showers and thunderstorms will move in along with another frontal system. Some of those thunderstorms could be on the stronger side, especially the farther south you are.

Friday, we may see a lingering shower in the morning, but otherwise, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures will rise into the low to mid 70s.

This weekend, we are keeping an eye on the remnants of Hurricane Laura. Right now it looks like the bulk of that will be moving out through the mid-Atlantic region, but some of that moisture will be feeding into a frontal system that will be approaching our area from the west. That means wet weather is expected on Saturday with some steadier rain, and we can expect some scattered showers on Sunday as well.

Once we get into the start of next week, the weather is looking better again, with partly cloudy skies on Monday and Tuesday, but temperatures will still be a bit below where they ought to be.

