BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! After all of that hot, humid & stormy weather that we’ve been getting the last few days, today will be refreshingly cooler, less humid, and not at all stormy.

There will be plenty of sunshine today with high pressure in control of the weather over the northeast. But it will be on the cool side for this time of year, and it will be breezy out of the NW, especially early on.

Enjoy today’s weather, because on Thursday, we go back to that active weather again. It will be staying cool, but after some morning sunshine, we’ll be getting a round of showers and thunderstorms as a frontal system moves in from the west. Some of those thunderstorms tomorrow could be on the stronger side, especially the farther south you are.

After an early morning shower, Friday is looking like a pretty nice day.

The last weekend of August is looking pretty wet, especially on Saturday. The remnants of powerful Hurricane Laura will be tracking out into the ocean through the mid-Atlantic area, but some of the rain from that storm could be sent northward to interact with a front that will be coming through here. The bottom line is that it is looking wet . . . and stormy . . . again on Saturday. There could also be some showers on Sunday with a small, upper-air disturbance moving through.

Once we get into the start of next week, the weather is looking better again, with partly cloudy skies on Monday & Tuesday, but temperatures will still be a bit below where they ought to be.

Take MAX Advantage of the fine, almost fall-like weather today! -Gary

