Advertisement

Asian students decry elimination of 5 sports at Dartmouth

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - A group of Dartmouth College student-athletes sent a letter to the school’s Board of Trustees alleging that the elimination of five sports is discriminatory against Asian athletes.

The school in July announced that it was getting rid of men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s golf, and men’s lightweight rowing.

The school said the cuts would help address a projected $150 million financial deficit due to the coronavirus and give them more flexibility in admissions.

But 11 Asian athletes who signed a letter said the cuts target sports popular with Asians, noting the cuts impacted half of all Asians athletes at Dartmouth.

Related Stories:

Dartmouth sports cuts “not simply a budget issue.”

Dartmouth cuts five varsity sports

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

AP

Cuomo: Colleges in New York must go remote when cases surge

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York will require schools to switch to remote learning for two weeks when cases surge.

AP

WATCH LIVE: Sununu to give update on COVID-19 efforts in New Hampshire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Chris Sununu will hold a pandemic press briefing Thursday. Watch live on WCAX.com at 3 p.m.

AP

NH lawmaker resigns after domestic violence charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Republican state lawmaker charged with domestic violence has resigned from the New Hampshire House.

News

Vt. officials applaud start of phase 3 of Quebec’s A-35 highway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Vermont Transportation officials headed north of the border Thursday to congratulate their Canadian counterparts on start of phase 3 of construction of the Autoroute 35 highway.

Latest News

AP

NH town passes ordinance requiring masks in public

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The New Hampshire town of Plainfield is the latest community to require that masks be worn in public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

News

President Trump to hold rally in New Hampshire Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
President Trump will be in New Hampshire Friday to talk to supporters following the Republican National Convention.

News

House falls into Barre roadway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Emergency crews worked Thursday to clear a Barre street after a modular home fell off a flatbed truck and into the road.

News

President Trump to hold rally in New Hampshire Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
President Donald Trump will be in New Hampshire Friday to talk to supporters following the Republican National Convention.

News

Controversial Church Street mural coming down Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
After several years of debate, the controversial “Everybody Loves a Parade” mural in downtown Burlington is coming down Thursday morning.

News

Castleton passes order limiting gatherings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The town of Castleton has passed a measure requiring residents to limit gatherings to 25 people.