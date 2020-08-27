Burlington Police Commission creates body cam policy subcommittee

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Police Commission is creating a subcommittee to draft a new body camera policy to clarify how footage is released to the public.

The need for a policy comes on the heels of a Vermont Supreme Court decision last year that sided with a Burlington resident who was denied free access to footage. The high court reversed a lower court decision and said the BPD cannot charge for staff time spent in complying with public record requests.

Three police commissioners will sit on the new committee. One of them, Randall Harp, says the board will focus on drafting a policy that increases police accountability by ensuring the policy clearly states when body camera videos can be proactively released to the public.

He says there are a few questions they’ll need to answer such as who can request the footage, do they need permission from people in the video to release it, and are there any technological ways to speed up the process of releasing body cam footage? He says they’ll also have to keep privacy concerns in mind.

“One question is how do you protect the privacy of everyone captured in that video — both video and audio. And then the other question is, given that there may need to be some sort of redaction that are made, how do you do that with the resources that are available?” said Harp.

Harp says the subcommittee hasn’t worked on a schedule yet, and they don’t know when their first meeting will be.

