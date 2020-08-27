Advertisement

Burlington Police Commission creates body cam policy subcommittee

By Erin Brown
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Police Commission is creating a subcommittee to draft a new body camera policy to clarify how footage is released to the public.

The need for a policy comes on the heels of a Vermont Supreme Court decision last year that sided with a Burlington resident who was denied free access to footage. The high court reversed a lower court decision and said the BPD cannot charge for staff time spent in complying with public record requests.

Three police commissioners will sit on the new committee. One of them, Randall Harp, says the board will focus on drafting a policy that increases police accountability by ensuring the policy clearly states when body camera videos can be proactively released to the public.

He says there are a few questions they’ll need to answer such as who can request the footage, do they need permission from people in the video to release it, and are there any technological ways to speed up the process of releasing body cam footage? He says they’ll also have to keep privacy concerns in mind.

“One question is how do you protect the privacy of everyone captured in that video — both video and audio. And then the other question is, given that there may need to be some sort of redaction that are made, how do you do that with the resources that are available?” said Harp.

Harp says the subcommittee hasn’t worked on a schedule yet, and they don’t know when their first meeting will be.

Related Stories:

Burlington Police Commission members say more discussion needed on bodycam policy

Burlington man wins court appeal on access to body camera footage

Should police bodycam video be public?

Police body cam case headed to high court

Should you be able to view police body cam video for free?

Vt. Supreme Court hears battle over bodycam video

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NY superintendents head urges Cuomo to cancel fall school sports

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The head of the New York State Council of School Superintendents is urging the governor to cancel fall school sports as a coronavirus safety measure.

News

Local elementary school prepares for young learners

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Going to school is already a new experience for many young elementary learners, now pandemic rules are changing the way they’re learning. But local teachers say they’re ready for the challenge.

News

President Trump to hold rally in New Hampshire Friday

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
President Trump will be in New Hampshire Friday to talk to supporters following the Republican National Convention.

News

Vermont State Police to host 2nd Richford meeting on quality-of-life crimes

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont State Police are hosting a meeting to talk quality of life crimes in Richford Thursday.

Latest News

News

Controversial Church St. mural coming down Thursday

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
After several years of debate, the controversial “Everybody Loves a Parade” mural in downtown Burlington is coming down Thursday morning.

News

Essex County COVID cluster delays return to school, closes visitation at hospital and nursing homes

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Changes are underway in Essex County, New York, to contain a coronavirus outbreak.

News

CSWD to accept food scraps at Burlington location

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Starting Thursday, the Chittenden Solid Waste District drop-off center on Pine Street in Burlington will be open for only your food scrap drop-offs.

News

Black Lives Matter protesters confront police about Burlington arrest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erin Brown
There was a tense confrontation between Black Lives Matters protesters and police Wednesday evening outside the Burlington Police Department as the group questioned the acting chief after the arrest of a Black man.

News

Burlington police commission creates body camera subcommittee

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Burlington Police Commission is creating a subcommittee to draft a new body camera policy.

News

Gym classes see changes during the pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Physical education teachers are gearing up for a different kind of year, with rules changing how they get kids moving during the pandemic.