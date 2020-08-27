Advertisement

Castleton passes order limiting gatherings

A new Castelton ordinance takes aim at off-campus parties like one on Mechanic Street last weekend.
A new Castelton ordinance takes aim at off-campus parties like one on Mechanic Street last weekend.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Castleton has passed a measure requiring residents to limit gatherings to 25 people.

The select board’s action comes after an off-campus party in the college town last weekend ended in a stabbing and three people going to the hospital. Officers estimated between 50 and 75 people had gathered at the house on Mechanic Street.

The order excludes religious services, bars, and restaurants. It carries a $150 fine for the first offense, $300 for the second and $500 for the third. Residents wishing to hold gatherings in excess of 25 people may apply for a permit with the town.

Gov. Phil Scott’s latest emergency order allows towns and cities to tighten their own rules for bars and clubs, such as limiting capacity or enforcing curfews.

