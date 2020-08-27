Charlotte eatery feuds with town over pop-up food truck venue

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - A popular pop-up dining event in Charlotte has been shut down and now customers want to know why.

Charlotte Crossings has been hosting food trucks at its location off Route 7 for months. The “Charlotte EATS” events draw a crowd, and the Crossings’ owners say people from Shelburne, Ferrisburgh, Vergennes, and other areas come to grab an easy bite to eat while restaurant dining has been limited.

But on Wednesday they posted on social media that the town gave them a cease-and-desist letter that orders them to stop or face a $200 a day fine. The letter says food trucks are considered “fast food” or a “snack bar,” which allowed aren’t at the building.

Mike Dunbar, Charlotte Crossings’ owner, says they’ve hired a lawyer because they’re frustrated. “That verbiage is definitely in the town regs, that they do not want fast food in town -- which I understand -- but where I have a hard time is classifying these food truck events as ‘fast food.’ It’s takeout food, which is part of a reaction to COVID -- to keep these operators moving,” Dunbar said.

Daniel Morgan, Charlotte’s zoning administrator, and Charlotte Town Administrator Dean Bloch both declined to comment to WCAX on the issue.

The cease-and-desist order says the owners were warned that their conditional use permit was for restaurants only, so the “Backyard Bistro” sit-down dining events there are still allowed to happen.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.