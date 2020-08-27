Child riding bicycle killed in crash with SUV

JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a child riding her bicycle was killed when she was hit by an SUV.

It happened on Route 15 in Jericho at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Vermont State Police say Keith Thibault, 58, of Concord, California, was driving west on Route 15 when the child entered the road, and Thibault was unable to avoid the collision.

The 9-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet released her name.

The crash is still under investigation but troopers say they do not believe speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

Route 15 was closed for about four hours after the crash.

