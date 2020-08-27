Controversial Church St. mural coming down Thursday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After several years of debate, the controversial “Everybody Loves a Parade” mural in downtown Burlington is coming down Thursday morning.

Crews could be seen Thursday morning just before 9 a.m. starting to take down the mural.

This comes after the City Council unanimously voted that the mural had to come down by August 31 last week.

The plan is to store “Everyone Loves a Parade” at the Burlington International Airport. The city is also proposing to hire Liszt Historical Restoration to complete the removing, transporting and storing of the mural.

The mural, which has been displayed on Leahy Way in the Church St. Marketplace District since 2012, has been criticized over the years by many Burlington residents as racist and non-inclusive.

