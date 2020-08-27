CSWD to accept food scraps at Burlington location

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting Thursday, the Chittenden Solid Waste District drop-off center on Pine Street in Burlington will be open for only your food scrap drop-offs.

They are prioritizing food scraps because of the July 1 mandate for all Vermonters to manage food scraps separately from trash.

This is meant to be a convenient and economical drop-off location for Burlington residents and businesses that generate small amounts of food scraps.

The fees will be $1 per 5 gallons with a limit of 30 gallons per day.

The hours will be Thursdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.