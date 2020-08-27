Advertisement

Cuomo: Colleges in New York must go remote when cases surge

SUNY Plattsburgh/File photo
SUNY Plattsburgh/File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York will require schools to switch to remote learning for two weeks when cases surge.

Cuomo said he expects campus-based clusters now that many schools have welcomed students back for the fall semester.

Under the new guidance, if colleges have 100 cases or if the number of cases equals 5% of their faculty-and-student population, they must go to remote learning for two weeks.

The school’s situation will be reassessed at the end of the two weeks.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

AP

Asian students decry elimination of 5 sports at Dartmouth

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A group of Dartmouth College student-athletes sent a letter to the school's Board of Trustees alleging that the elimination of five sports is discriminatory against Asian athletes.

AP

WATCH LIVE: Sununu to give update on COVID-19 efforts in New Hampshire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Chris Sununu will hold a pandemic press briefing Thursday. Watch live on WCAX.com at 3 p.m.

AP

NH lawmaker resigns after domestic violence charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Republican state lawmaker charged with domestic violence has resigned from the New Hampshire House.

News

Vt. officials applaud start of phase 3 of Quebec’s A-35 highway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Vermont Transportation officials headed north of the border Thursday to congratulate their Canadian counterparts on start of phase 3 of construction of the Autoroute 35 highway.

Latest News

AP

NH town passes ordinance requiring masks in public

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The New Hampshire town of Plainfield is the latest community to require that masks be worn in public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

News

President Trump to hold rally in New Hampshire Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
President Trump will be in New Hampshire Friday to talk to supporters following the Republican National Convention.

News

House falls into Barre roadway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Emergency crews worked Thursday to clear a Barre street after a modular home fell off a flatbed truck and into the road.

News

President Trump to hold rally in New Hampshire Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
President Donald Trump will be in New Hampshire Friday to talk to supporters following the Republican National Convention.

News

Controversial Church Street mural coming down Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
After several years of debate, the controversial “Everybody Loves a Parade” mural in downtown Burlington is coming down Thursday morning.

News

Castleton passes order limiting gatherings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The town of Castleton has passed a measure requiring residents to limit gatherings to 25 people.