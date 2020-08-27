Deadline approaching for Vermont farmers to apply for grants

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - To help Vermont farms get back on their feet after suffering big losses due to COVID-19, there are a number of grants available to help. Lawmakers set aside millions of dollars, including $25 million for dairy assistance for milk producers and dairy processors, and $5 million for agriculture producers and processors for farmers-- meat and poultry processors-- slaughterhouses and farmers markets.

There’s still some money left on the table and state leaders want to make sure it gets out to those who need it.

Our Dom Amato spoke with Vermont Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts about how farmers are faring and the grants available to them. Watch the video for the interview.

Click here for more details on the help available for farmers.

