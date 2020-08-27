Former Franklin County state representative dies

HIGHGATE, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Vermont state representative from Franklin County has died.

Republican Steve Beyor of Highgate served in the Legislature from 2013 to 2018 before retiring from because of declining health.

House lawmakers announced his death during a virtual floor meeting on Thursday.

Beyor also served with the Vermont National Guard for six years.

He leaves behind his wife, Dianne, and his two children.

We don’t know how he died.

