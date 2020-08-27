Advertisement

Gym classes see changes during the pandemic

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Aug. 27, 2020
ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - Physical education teachers are gearing up for a different kind of year, with rules changing how they get kids moving during the pandemic.

Rosalind Hutton is the physical education and health teacher at Summit Street school in Essex Junction.

She says she has spent the summer reading and preparing to make sure kids stay active no matter how they are joining her in class.

When students are in school, they plan to have them outside playing while trying to maintain social distance.

Inside, without access to the gym, small groups will be key to getting active in the classroom, as well as health lessons with a little movement.

Students will also have activities and lessons that they can do from home no matter their resources or space.

Hutton says she expects one of her biggest lessons is going to be social distancing.

“I’m thinking my biggest thing for teaching them PE is going to be teaching them to be aware and keeping that distance. Sometimes we are playing games and being real close together, and we are going to have to be really creative because of our limitations on equipment and sharing of equipment,” said Hutton. ”It’s still going to be fun and engaging, and I think kids are going to be psyched to be back and its going to be awesome.”

The beginning of the school year will be about learning the new routines and Hutton says having fewer kids in the school at a time may make that adjustment easier.

Come winter, Hutton says they’re lucky to live in Vermont because they can take advantage of cross country skiing and snowshoeing.

