BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Emergency crews worked Thursday to clear a Barre street after a modular home fell off a flatbed truck and into the road.

It happened on Maple Avenue just after 6 a.m. No word on exactly how it happened.

Crews used a crane to put the home back on the flatbed.

Barre Police say no one was injured during the incident.

