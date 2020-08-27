Advertisement

Local elementary school prepares for young learners

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - Elementary-aged students are already new to school and now pandemic rules will change the way they’re learning, but local teachers say they’re ready.

“I teach them that we can do hard things and we say that lots of times and then we celebrate every time we do something hard,” said Timiney Bergstrom, a third grade teacher at Summit Street School.

Bergstrom says she plans to meet her students where they are from day one.

“It’ll be important to get a sense of what they know and then answer their questions and it is a great opportunity to research together, show them how to do responsible research, and get some answers,” said Bergstrom.

The pandemic has given elementary school teachers opportunities to teach things they otherwise might not have.

“So we can talk about mask wearing,” said Bergstrom. “That’s one way you can really show that you are taking care of everyone around you because you don’t know if you have germs or not and that will protect everyone else.”

But it also has forced them to rethink some of what they are teaching to limit student contact.

At a very pliable age, teachers say it will be about creating new routines for students to follow.

“When it is your first year or two of school, these are practices and routines that you are just learning for the first time,” said Suzanne Gruendling, principal of Summit Street School.

Gruendling says the entire school is getting ready to make adjustments, like using Chromebooks for remote learning, taking the students outside to learn, and tailoring education patterns to fit the new learning models.

“What do those individual age groups need?” asked Gruendling. “But also when it comes to learning, what are our most impactful strategies? What are our high leverage learning practices? What are our essential standards for students?”

And while those practices, strategies and standards will be adjustable as the year goes on, Bergstrom says students will, too.

“Kids want to meet our expectations, they want to do the best they can, so I think if they understand it they will do it,” she said.

Another major part of the coming school year is open lines of two-way communication between Summit Street School and the community, so parents have the latest and most important information.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Burlington police commission creates body camera subcommittee

Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Burlington Police Commission is creating a subcommittee to draft a new body camera policy.

News

Gym classes see changes during the pandemic

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Physical education teachers are gearing up for a different kind of year, with rules changing how they get kids moving during the pandemic.

News

Gym classes see changes during pandemic

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Physical education teachers are gearing up for a different kind of year, with rules changing how they get kids moving during the pandemic.

News

Vt. educators say they’re ready to take on young learners

Updated: 1 hours ago
Local elementary school prepares for young learners

Latest News

News

Black Lives Matter protesters confront police about recent arrest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
Black Lives Matter protesters have been camped out in front of the Burlington Police Department for more than 24-hours, demanding justice for Jacob Blake, the Black man shot in the back by police in Wisconsin last weekend. They’re also calling for action here in Vermont.

News

Black Lives Matter protesters say they have no plans to leave Battery Park

Updated: 7 hours ago
Black Lives Matter protesters say they have no plans to leave Battery Park

News

Vermont swimmer smashes Lake George record

Updated: 10 hours ago
A 54-year-old Vermont woman recently became just the 14th person since the late ’50s to officially swim the entire distance of Lake George. And not only is she the oldest to do it, but she’s also the fastest.

News

Freezer shortage leaves consumers, meat industry out in the cold

Updated: 10 hours ago
Are you in the market for a storage freezer? Good luck. There is a freezer shortage and most places are sold out. As our Ike Bendavid learned, the shortage has a larger impact than just food storage at home.

News

Suffrage anniversary commemorations highlight racial divide

Updated: 10 hours ago
All over the country on Wednesday, people commemorated the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment in the United States. The law said no one could be denied the right to vote because of gender.

News

Black Lives Matter protesters say they have no plans to leave Battery Park

Updated: 10 hours ago
Black Lives Matter protesters have been camped out in front of the Burlington Police Department for more than 24-hours, demanding justice for Jacob Blake, the Black man shot in the back by police in Wisconsin last weekend. They’re also calling for action here in Vermont.