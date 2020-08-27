Local elementary school prepares for young learners

ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - Elementary-aged students are already new to school and now pandemic rules will change the way they’re learning, but local teachers say they’re ready.

“I teach them that we can do hard things and we say that lots of times and then we celebrate every time we do something hard,” said Timiney Bergstrom, a third grade teacher at Summit Street School.

Bergstrom says she plans to meet her students where they are from day one.

“It’ll be important to get a sense of what they know and then answer their questions and it is a great opportunity to research together, show them how to do responsible research, and get some answers,” said Bergstrom.

The pandemic has given elementary school teachers opportunities to teach things they otherwise might not have.

“So we can talk about mask wearing,” said Bergstrom. “That’s one way you can really show that you are taking care of everyone around you because you don’t know if you have germs or not and that will protect everyone else.”

But it also has forced them to rethink some of what they are teaching to limit student contact.

At a very pliable age, teachers say it will be about creating new routines for students to follow.

“When it is your first year or two of school, these are practices and routines that you are just learning for the first time,” said Suzanne Gruendling, principal of Summit Street School.

Gruendling says the entire school is getting ready to make adjustments, like using Chromebooks for remote learning, taking the students outside to learn, and tailoring education patterns to fit the new learning models.

“What do those individual age groups need?” asked Gruendling. “But also when it comes to learning, what are our most impactful strategies? What are our high leverage learning practices? What are our essential standards for students?”

And while those practices, strategies and standards will be adjustable as the year goes on, Bergstrom says students will, too.

“Kids want to meet our expectations, they want to do the best they can, so I think if they understand it they will do it,” she said.

Another major part of the coming school year is open lines of two-way communication between Summit Street School and the community, so parents have the latest and most important information.

