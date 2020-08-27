Advertisement

Lord & Taylor is closing all its stores

The high-end retailer has been in business for 194 years
Lord & Taylor is closing all of its stores after 194 years in business
Lord & Taylor is closing all of its stores after 194 years in business
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) – The first department store in the United States is closing its doors for good after filing for bankruptcy on August 2.

Lord & Taylor announced Thursday it will shut down all 38 remaining stores.

The high-end retailer has been in business for 194 years.

The bankruptcy plan originally called for the company to leave some locations open, but the retailer said it was a better financial decision to close all of them.

The liquidator for the company said customers can expect deep discounts on merchandise, both in stores and online.

