NH lawmaker resigns after domestic violence charges

BOSCAWEN, N.H. (AP) - A Republican state lawmaker charged with domestic violence has resigned from the New Hampshire House.

Rep. Robert Forsythe, of Boscawen, told the Concord Monitor on Thursday that he chose to step down after consulting with fellow lawmakers and House Republican leadership.

]His decision comes a day after the Monitor reported he had been charged with one felony count of second-degree assault and two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence in connection with an incident in late June.

Forsythe, who said he will fight the charges, had been running unopposed in the Sept. 8 primary.

