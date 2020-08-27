Advertisement

NH town passes ordinance requiring masks in public

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire town of Plainfield is the latest community to require that masks be worn in public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Valley News reports the town Selectboard voted 3-0 for the ordinance Wednesday and it took effect immediately. It requires face coverings in buildings open to the public and in stores and restaurants, though exceptions are made while seated at a table and eating.

Masks are “strongly encouraged” but not required for people who are exercising or on trails or sidewalks, unless they are in groups of more than 15. Children ages 6 and up also must wear masks. There are exceptions for potential health risk reasons.

A first offense carries a warning. Subsequent offenses have fines starting at $50.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

AP

NH lawmaker resigns after domestic violence charges

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Republican state lawmaker charged with domestic violence has resigned from the New Hampshire House.

News

Vt. officials applaud start of phase 3 of Quebec’s A-35 highway

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Vermont Transportation officials headed north of the border Thursday to congratulate their Canadian counterparts on start of phase 3 of construction of the Autoroute 35 highway.

News

President Trump to hold rally in New Hampshire Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
President Trump will be in New Hampshire Friday to talk to supporters following the Republican National Convention.

News

House falls into Barre roadway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Emergency crews worked Thursday to clear a Barre street after a modular home fell off a flatbed truck and into the road.

Latest News

News

President Trump to hold rally in New Hampshire Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
President Donald Trump will be in New Hampshire Friday to talk to supporters following the Republican National Convention.

News

Controversial Church Street mural coming down Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
After several years of debate, the controversial “Everybody Loves a Parade” mural in downtown Burlington is coming down Thursday morning.

News

Castleton passes order limiting gatherings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The town of Castleton has passed a measure requiring residents to limit gatherings to 25 people.

News

House falls into Barre roadway

Updated: 1 hours ago
Emergency crews worked Thursday to clear a Barre street after a modular home fell off a flatbed truck and into the road.

News

Castleton passes order limiting gatherings

Updated: 1 hours ago
The town of Castleton has passed a measure requiring residents to limit gatherings to 25 people.

News

Controversial Church Street mural coming down Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
After several years of debate, the controversial “Everybody Loves a Parade” mural in downtown Burlington is coming down Thursday morning.