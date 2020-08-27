NH town passes ordinance requiring masks in public

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire town of Plainfield is the latest community to require that masks be worn in public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Valley News reports the town Selectboard voted 3-0 for the ordinance Wednesday and it took effect immediately. It requires face coverings in buildings open to the public and in stores and restaurants, though exceptions are made while seated at a table and eating.

Masks are “strongly encouraged” but not required for people who are exercising or on trails or sidewalks, unless they are in groups of more than 15. Children ages 6 and up also must wear masks. There are exceptions for potential health risk reasons.

A first offense carries a warning. Subsequent offenses have fines starting at $50.

