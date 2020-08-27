NY superintendents head urges Cuomo to cancel fall school sports

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - The head of the New York State Council of School Superintendents is urging the governor to cancel fall school sports as a coronavirus safety measure.

Charles Dedrick wrote a letter to Governor Andrew Cuomo asking him to delay school athletics until January 1, instead of letting kids play starting in late September. He says students need to focus on safely learning back in the classroom and that sports could jeopardize that.

Cuomo on Monday gave the go-ahead for what he calls lower-risk fall high school sports to take place. Those sports, including soccer, field hockey, cross county, tennis, and swimming. They can begin practicing and then playing in all regions of the state starting September 21.

Dedrick says he doesn’t understand why kids have to be 12-feet apart during gym class, but contact sports are deemed safe.

