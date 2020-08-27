Advertisement

NY superintendents head urges Cuomo to cancel fall school sports

(WCTV)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - The head of the New York State Council of School Superintendents is urging the governor to cancel fall school sports as a coronavirus safety measure.

Charles Dedrick wrote a letter to Governor Andrew Cuomo asking him to delay school athletics until January 1, instead of letting kids play starting in late September. He says students need to focus on safely learning back in the classroom and that sports could jeopardize that.

Cuomo on Monday gave the go-ahead for what he calls lower-risk fall high school sports to take place. Those sports, including soccer, field hockey, cross county, tennis, and swimming. They can begin practicing and then playing in all regions of the state starting September 21.

Dedrick says he doesn’t understand why kids have to be 12-feet apart during gym class, but contact sports are deemed safe.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local elementary school prepares for young learners

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Going to school is already a new experience for many young elementary learners, now pandemic rules are changing the way they’re learning. But local teachers say they’re ready for the challenge.

News

Burlington Police Commission creates body cam policy subcommittee

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Erin Brown
The Burlington Police Commission is creating a subcommittee to draft a new body camera policy to clarify how footage is released to the public.

News

President Trump to hold rally in New Hampshire Friday

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
President Trump will be in New Hampshire Friday to talk to supporters following the Republican National Convention.

News

Vermont State Police to host 2nd Richford meeting on quality-of-life crimes

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont State Police are hosting a meeting to talk quality of life crimes in Richford Thursday.

Latest News

News

Controversial Church St. mural coming down Thursday

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
After several years of debate, the controversial “Everybody Loves a Parade” mural in downtown Burlington is coming down Thursday morning.

News

Essex County COVID cluster delays return to school, closes visitation at hospital and nursing homes

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Changes are underway in Essex County, New York, to contain a coronavirus outbreak.

News

CSWD to accept food scraps at Burlington location

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Starting Thursday, the Chittenden Solid Waste District drop-off center on Pine Street in Burlington will be open for only your food scrap drop-offs.

News

Black Lives Matter protesters confront police about Burlington arrest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erin Brown
There was a tense confrontation between Black Lives Matters protesters and police Wednesday evening outside the Burlington Police Department as the group questioned the acting chief after the arrest of a Black man.

News

Burlington police commission creates body camera subcommittee

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Burlington Police Commission is creating a subcommittee to draft a new body camera policy.

News

Gym classes see changes during the pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Physical education teachers are gearing up for a different kind of year, with rules changing how they get kids moving during the pandemic.