Plan to streamline part of Burlington bike path route takes shape

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A long-awaited change to the Burlington Bike Path is gaining momentum. Our Christina Guessferd shows you how the city is planning to reconfigure the railway.

“I’m a huge fan of the bike path in Burlington,” said Walter Poleman of Burlington. “I use it for my own recreation but also for teaching.”

By next year, Poleman, a professor at the University of Vermont, says it will be even easier to explore natural areas across the city with his students.

“When you get down here and you don’t have to navigate the train tracks the same way-- if there’s a plan for dealing with that, I think that’s going to be safer for everybody,” he said.

And that plan is already in place. The city of Burlington is officially realigning the railway to eliminate the complicated crossovers at College and King streets.

“It’s really great news in that we get what the people of Burlington have wanted all along, and that’s a bike path alignment west of the tracks that doesn’t cross over and back and over and back,” said Jon Adams-Kollitz of Burlington Parks, Recreation & Waterfront.

In 2016, the city passed a referendum agreeing it would streamline the route.

Now, the impending arrival of Amtrak’s passenger service in the city sometime next year is forcing leaders to figure it out. Still, there’s a lot of work to be done.

“At this point, we don’t really have a timeframe, we don’t have finished construction drawings and we don’t have a contractor. Those are all to be determined,” Adams-Kollitz said.

Burlington Parks Project Coordinator Adams-Kollitz says with the help of VTrans, the city is searching for a contractor to rebuild the bike path and reconfigure the railway between College and King streets as one single project.

“It’s a project that will happen, that has to happen,” he said.

The question is-- when. Adams-Kollitz says the goal is to complete the project by the end of next year’s construction season but ultimately a contractor will take over that timeline.

“Our hope is turning this area into something that’s really worthy of being a focal point and a multimodal epicenter of a city,” he said.

In the meantime, the bike path between College and King streets will close as the Vermont Railway System tears down the canopy behind the Main Street Landing building. That portion won’t reopen until construction is complete.

Adams-Kollitz says the bike path will reroute up to Lake Street and onto Battery Street, reconnecting at Perkins Pier.

While some are worried about the dangers that will bring, others say the end product will be worth the wait.

“This is a good thing,” Poleman said.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.