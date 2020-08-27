Advertisement

Police standoff has Claremont neighborhood on edge

Police respond to standoff at apartment house on Hanover Street in Claremont Thursday.
Police respond to standoff at apartment house on Hanover Street in Claremont Thursday.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - A police standoff in Claremont, New Hampshire, Thursday afternoon had neighbors on edge.

Police were seen holding weapons and staging outside an apartment house on Hanover Street, and that section of the street was closed to traffic. The Claremont Police Department put out a community alert urging people in the area to shelter in place.

The incident had those living nearby concerned. “I’m just going through my head, that hopefully nothing happens to my kids. That is what I’m worried about. That’s the only fear in my head -- is one of these bullets coming through my house” It’s a scary thought,” said local resident Troy Dominiak.

We still have not heard from the police about what sparked the incident or if it has been resolved. We will be updating this story as soon as we have more information.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Restrictions loosened at some NH long-term care facilities

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Restrictions are being loosened a bit for long-term care facilities in three New Hampshire counties that have maintained very low coronavirus numbers for at least two weeks, state Health Commissioner Lori Shibinette said Thursday.

News

Controversial Church Street mural dismantled

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
After years of debate, the controversial “Everybody Loves a Parade” mural in downtown Burlington was taken down Thursday morning.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Health officials say lab backups slowing testing results for nursing homes

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
There are new details about the COVID-19 outbreak at the Essex Center nursing home in Elizabethtown, New York.

Latest News

News

Vail Resorts releases COVID plan

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Vail Resorts on Thursday announced that they will be reopening for the ski season this winter, but with some COVID-related changes.

AP

NH advisory panel recommends purchase of rapid testing machines

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Chris Sununu will hold a pandemic press briefing Thursday. Watch live on WCAX.com at 3 p.m.

AP

Cuomo: Colleges in New York must go remote when cases surge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York will require schools to switch to remote learning for two weeks when cases surge.

AP

Asian students decry elimination of 5 sports at Dartmouth

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A group of Dartmouth College student-athletes sent a letter to the school's Board of Trustees alleging that the elimination of five sports is discriminatory against Asian athletes.

AP

NH lawmaker resigns after domestic violence charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Republican state lawmaker charged with domestic violence has resigned from the New Hampshire House.

News

Vt. officials applaud start of phase 3 of Quebec’s A-35 highway

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Vermont Transportation officials headed north of the border Thursday to congratulate their Canadian counterparts on start of phase 3 of construction of the Autoroute 35 highway.