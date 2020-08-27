Police standoff has Claremont neighborhood on edge

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - A police standoff in Claremont, New Hampshire, Thursday afternoon had neighbors on edge.

Police were seen holding weapons and staging outside an apartment house on Hanover Street, and that section of the street was closed to traffic. The Claremont Police Department put out a community alert urging people in the area to shelter in place.

The incident had those living nearby concerned. “I’m just going through my head, that hopefully nothing happens to my kids. That is what I’m worried about. That’s the only fear in my head -- is one of these bullets coming through my house” It’s a scary thought,” said local resident Troy Dominiak.

We still have not heard from the police about what sparked the incident or if it has been resolved. We will be updating this story as soon as we have more information.

