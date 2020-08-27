President Trump to hold rally in New Hampshire Friday

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WCAX) - President Trump will be in New Hampshire Friday to talk to supporters following the Republican National Convention.

It comes after his first planned rally in the Granite State was cancelled last month.

The campaign blamed an incoming tropical storm, but the president told a reporter it was because of COVID concerns.

The remarks will be made in-person from the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.

Per an executive order made by Governor Chris Sununu, anyone attending an event with 100 people or more, everyone must wear a face covering if you cannot be 6-feet apart.

President Trump will accept the nomination to be the Republican Presidential candidate Thursday night at the RNC.

