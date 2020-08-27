Vail Resorts releases COVID plan

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vail Resorts on Thursday announced that they will be reopening for the ski season this winter, but with some COVID-related changes.

The biggest difference will be a reservation-based system needed to purchase lift tickets, with priority going to pass-holders. Face coverings will be required at the mountain and there are new rules for the chairlifts.

The new system will be implemented across all of the Vail Resorts in North America, including Stowe, Okemo, and Mt. Snow in Vermont. It’s being done to prioritize safety, mountain access, and to ensure that there’s a sustainable plan to stay open all season.

They say business over the summer has been a great dress rehearsal for handling physical-distancing and keeping facilities clean.

“People, you know, not only from within our communities, but people who travel to places like Vermont and Colorado to ski, have really been concerned, after especially not traveling around much, and getting a vision of whether or not the thing that they love to do -- ski in the winter -- is going to be available. So, we’re really proud to have a plan,” said Vail Resorts’ Jeff Wise.

Despite the new restrictions on buying lift tickets, prices for passes are expected to remain the same. They expect that the majority of days this year will not be affected by capacity restrictions, but have added new pass types to make working around reservations and getting to the mountain more affordable. Lift tickets for non-pass holders go on sale December 8th.

