Vermont police remind drivers to be mindful of school buses

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A reminder for drivers that school buses will be back on the roads soon. And if you’re stopped behind one that has its red lights flashing, you can’t pass it.

Police from Chittenden and Franklin counties, along with the Milton Police Department, hosted a barbecue alongside Route 7 in Milton to remind drivers of that law.

It’s part of the red lights flashing-no passing campaign that began there last year.

“We just want the public to be aware that, you know, it’s the end of summer, let’s celebrate, you know. We’re going back to school modified. You know, please be careful. Make sure that when those red lights are flashing, you stop,” said Allen Fortin from the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department.

If you break the law, you face a $249 ticket and five points on your license.

