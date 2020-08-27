Vermont State Police to host 2nd Richford meeting on quality-of-life crimes

RICHFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police are hosting a followup meeting to talk about quality-of-life crimes in Richford Thursday.

Officials say the goal of the follow-up meeting is to reduce crime in the area and adapt to a policing strategy that responds to the needs of the community, including fostering relationships between law enforcement, residents, and business owners.

The VSP also met with community members back in February.

Thursday night’s meeting is at 6 p.m. at the Richford Town Hall. Social-distancing and masks are required.

