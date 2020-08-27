Vt. Health Dept. investigating COVID ‘situation’ in Rutland County

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Health is investigating what they’re calling a COVID-19 “situation” in Rutland County that may be related to a large gathering.

The health department did not have much information Thursday night but did confirm their epidemiological team has responded per their protocols for investigating any potential outbreaks.

They say they’re interviewing possible cases, doing contact tracing and recommending quarantining and symptom monitoring for contacts.

They could not say specifically how many cases there might be but said they believe it to be “few at this time.”

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.