Advertisement

Vt. officials applaud start of phase 3 of Quebec’s A-35 highway

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Transportation officials headed north of the border Thursday to congratulate their Canadian counterparts on start of phase 3 of construction of the Autoroute 35 highway.

The long-delayed A-35 project has been in the works for decades and when complete will provide a 25-mile direct link between the I-89 Highgate Springs border crossing and Montreal.

Segment 3 stretches 5.6 miles from Saint-Sebastien south to Saint-Armand. The final phase that will connect to the U.S. border isn’t expected to be completed until 2025.

Quebec officials met Thursday in Saint-Sebastien with Vermont Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn to discuss the project.

“We are excited to see this next phase of the Autoroute 35 begin construction,” Flynn said in a statement. “We’ll soon be one step closer to the long-awaited completion of a full interstate highway system that stretches from Boston to Montreal and provides for a nearly seamless travel option for passengers and commerce.”

Quebec is one of Vermont’s largest trading partners and makes up the state’s highest percentage of international tourism. Officials say completion of the A-35 will expand business and leisure travel and result in a time savings of 30 to 40 minutes from the border to Montreal.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

AP

NH lawmaker resigns after domestic violence charges

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Republican state lawmaker charged with domestic violence has resigned from the New Hampshire House.

AP

NH town passes ordinance requiring masks in public

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The New Hampshire town of Plainfield is the latest community to require that masks be worn in public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

News

President Trump to hold rally in New Hampshire Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
President Trump will be in New Hampshire Friday to talk to supporters following the Republican National Convention.

News

House falls into Barre roadway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Emergency crews worked Thursday to clear a Barre street after a modular home fell off a flatbed truck and into the road.

Latest News

News

President Trump to hold rally in New Hampshire Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
President Donald Trump will be in New Hampshire Friday to talk to supporters following the Republican National Convention.

News

Controversial Church Street mural coming down Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
After several years of debate, the controversial “Everybody Loves a Parade” mural in downtown Burlington is coming down Thursday morning.

News

Castleton passes order limiting gatherings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The town of Castleton has passed a measure requiring residents to limit gatherings to 25 people.

News

House falls into Barre roadway

Updated: 1 hours ago
Emergency crews worked Thursday to clear a Barre street after a modular home fell off a flatbed truck and into the road.

News

Castleton passes order limiting gatherings

Updated: 1 hours ago
The town of Castleton has passed a measure requiring residents to limit gatherings to 25 people.

News

Controversial Church Street mural coming down Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
After several years of debate, the controversial “Everybody Loves a Parade” mural in downtown Burlington is coming down Thursday morning.