Vt. officials applaud start of phase 3 of Quebec’s A-35 highway

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Transportation officials headed north of the border Thursday to congratulate their Canadian counterparts on start of phase 3 of construction of the Autoroute 35 highway.

The long-delayed A-35 project has been in the works for decades and when complete will provide a 25-mile direct link between the I-89 Highgate Springs border crossing and Montreal.

Segment 3 stretches 5.6 miles from Saint-Sebastien south to Saint-Armand. The final phase that will connect to the U.S. border isn’t expected to be completed until 2025.

Quebec officials met Thursday in Saint-Sebastien with Vermont Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn to discuss the project.

“We are excited to see this next phase of the Autoroute 35 begin construction,” Flynn said in a statement. “We’ll soon be one step closer to the long-awaited completion of a full interstate highway system that stretches from Boston to Montreal and provides for a nearly seamless travel option for passengers and commerce.”

Quebec is one of Vermont’s largest trading partners and makes up the state’s highest percentage of international tourism. Officials say completion of the A-35 will expand business and leisure travel and result in a time savings of 30 to 40 minutes from the border to Montreal.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.