BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ll get a bit of a break Friday, but then some very wet weather will arrive for the weekend.

It has been another chilly day today, with plenty of clouds and some showers as a frontal system moved through the area.

Friday, we may see a lingering shower or two in northern areas early in the morning, but otherwise, we’ll see partly sunny skies and warmer temperatures reaching the 70s again.

The weekend is looking wet unfortunately. A frontal system approaching from the west will interact with the remnants of powerful Hurricane Laura to bring us some steady rain and possibly some heavy downpours Saturday into Saturday night. There may also be some thunderstorms.

Sunday will be an improvement, but an upper-air trough of low pressure will swing through on Sunday with the chance for a few more showers.

The last day of August (Monday) and the first day of September looks like they will be nice days with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Wednesday there will be a chance for more showers and thunderstorms.

This is turning out to be one of the wettest Augusts on record, and we will just be adding to that rainfall over the next few days.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.