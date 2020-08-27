BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Good Thursday, everyone! After all that sunshine that we had yesterday, it will be back to wet & stormy weather today.

A frontal system will be moving through today with showers & possible thunderstorms, with the stormy weather a better bet in our central & southern areas. Most of this wet & stormy weather will be during the morning & early afternoon. By late afternoon we should get some clearing, especially up to the north. It is going to be on the cool side today with highs only in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Friday will be a better, warmer day with partly sunny skies after a possible, passing shower or two to the north early on.

The weekend is looking wet, though. A frontal system coming in from the west will interact with the remnants of powerful Hurricane Laura to bring us some pretty good downpours on Saturday into Saturday night. There may also be some thunderstorms.

An upper-air trough of low pressure will swing through on Sunday with the chance for a few more showers.

We’ll dry out and warm up early next week as we transition from August into September. Then there will be a chance for more showers & thunderstorms on Wednesday.

This is turning out to be one of the wettest Augusts on record, and we will just be adding to that rainfall over the next few days. -Gary

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.