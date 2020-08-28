Advertisement

4th consecutive day of protests in Burlington

By Joe Carroll
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Friday was the fourth consecutive day of protests outside the Burlington Police Station.

Several dozen protestors continue to demand the firing of three Burlington officers accused of using excessive force.

The officers have been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing and Acting Chief Jon Murad says internal investigations have been completed and cannot be reopened due to union contracts and city rules.

The protesters are calling for justice for Jacob Blake, a Black man shot by a police officer in Wisconsin this past Sunday.

The demonstrators in Burlington have been camping in Battery Park since Tuesday night.

Gov. Phil Scott gives an update on COVID-19 efforts in Vermont.