Bhakta envisions new kind of school at former Green Mountain College

Green Mountain College sold at auction far below the original asking price.
Green Mountain College sold at auction far below the original asking price.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
POULTNEY, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont businessman has purchased the campus of Green Mountain College in Poultney, which closed in the spring of 2019.

Raj Bhakta, the founder of Shoreham-based WhistlePig Whiskey, plans to buy the campus for more than $4.5 million plus fees.

Green Mountain College sells at auction far below asking price

Vermont Public Radio reports the sale won’t be finalized until next month.

Bhakta says he hopes to resurrect a new kind of school that will benefit students and the local community.

The 155-acre campus includes 26 buildings with 500,000 square feet and its own biomass plant.

Bhakta says he hasn’t yet finalized plans for the campus, but it will probably be what he calls “a work college.”

Raj Bhakta had the winning bid for the former Green Mountain College campus.
Raj Bhakta had the winning bid for the former Green Mountain College campus.(WCAX)

