Court: Judge was wrong to dismiss NH House gun ban complaint

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Supreme Court says a judge was wrong to dismiss a legislator’s challenge to a rule banning firearms inside the 400-member House of Representatives.

The court disagreed with a Superior Court judge’s conclusion that Republican Rep. John Burt’s complaint presented a political question, not a legal one.

It sent the case back to the judge.

Rules on allowing guns in Representatives Hall have flipped back and forth, depending on which party holds the majority.

When Democrats regained control of the House in 2018, they restored the rule that Republicans had thrown out in 2015.

