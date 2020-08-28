Man steals cash from South Burlington gas station

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police are trying to identify a man who stole money from a gas station store.

It happened around 5 AM Thursday in Champlain Farms on Williston Road.

The man entered the store with a knife.

According to police, the man took an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured.

Police ask you to give them a call at 802-846-4167 if you know who it is.

