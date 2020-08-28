Man steals cash from South Burlington gas station
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police are trying to identify a man who stole money from a gas station store.
It happened around 5 AM Thursday in Champlain Farms on Williston Road.
The man entered the store with a knife.
According to police, the man took an undisclosed amount of money.
No one was injured.
Police ask you to give them a call at 802-846-4167 if you know who it is.
