Advertisement

Man steals cash from South Burlington gas station

Man steals cash from South Burlington gas station
Man steals cash from South Burlington gas station(South Burlington Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police are trying to identify a man who stole money from a gas station store.

It happened around 5 AM Thursday in Champlain Farms on Williston Road.

The man entered the store with a knife.

According to police, the man took an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured.

Police ask you to give them a call at 802-846-4167 if you know who it is.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Restaurant's work to adjust as winter gets closer

Updated: 1 hours ago
When the weather’s bad, restaurants that rely on outdoor seating to survive, struggle to make money. As the fall weather creeps in and temperatures drop, restaurants will have an even greater challenge.

News

Vermont State Police resuming community outreach

Updated: 1 hours ago
Vermont State Police say they’re restarting community conversations that stalled in March because of the pandemic, and they’re kicking off in Richmond.

News

Blake protests reignite Burlington Police excessive force allegations

Updated: 1 hours ago
Black Lives Matter protesters remained camped out outside the Burlington Police Department late Thursday for what will be the third consecutive night. They’re calling for justice for Jacob Blake, a Black man shot by police in Wisconsin last weekend, and also for the removal of Burlington officers who have also been accused of using excessive force.

News

Restaurant’s work to adjust as winter gets closer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
When the weather’s bad, restaurants that rely on outdoor seating to survive, struggle to make money. As the fall weather creeps in and temperatures drop, restaurants will have an even greater challenge.

Latest News

News

Vermont State Police reaching out to the community

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Vermont State Police say they’re restarting community conversations that stalled in March because of the pandemic, and they’re kicking off in Richmond.

News

Two men in jail, accused of shooting a car with two children inside

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Two men are spending the night in jail, and are accused of firing at a vehicle with two children inside.

News

Study: Farms should share costs to support bee habitats

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
New research suggests farms must work together to support pollinators. Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with one of the authors of the study about their findings.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Study: Farms should share costs to support bee habitats

Updated: 6 hours ago
Pollinators pollinate 90% of plants on earth and 70% of our crops.

News

Plan to streamline part of Burlington bike path route takes shape

Updated: 6 hours ago
A long-awaited change to the Burlington Bike Path is gaining momentum. Our Christina Guessferd shows you how the city is planning to reconfigure the railway.