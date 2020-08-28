Advertisement

New program aims to help rural communities join forces

By Céline McArthur and Mike DelDotto
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Council on Rural Development just launched the Vermont Community Leadership Network and a new community leadership guide. The VCRD hopes to connect and support local leaders working toward recovery, resilience and renewal during this challenging time.

Our Celine McArthur spoke with John Copans from the council to learn more about the network and the guide. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here for the guide.

