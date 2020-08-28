Pets with Potential: Grizzly

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is Grizzly.

He’s an 8-year-old, neutered male cat.

Grizzly arrived at the Humane Society of Chittenden County because his owner could no longer care for him.

He doesn’t have any experience living with other cats or dogs. And he is on a prescription diet.

Grizzly is very handsome and would make a great companion cat, though he may start out a little shy at first.

For more information on Grizzly or any of the other pets waiting for their forever homes, visit the shelter’s website.

